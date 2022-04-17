Glenn Close’s Daughter Stuns In ‘Black Swan’ Dress, “Looks Like Momma”

Hollywood movie star Glenn Close is promoting Season 2 of the AppleTV+ series Tehran, in which she plays … Its been five years since Close was nominated for an Oscar for her role in The Wife (her seventh nomination!). Close’s gorgeous and talented daughter, actress Annie Starke played young Joan (Close’s character), as seen in photo below.

When Annie shared the close-up photo above, more than one fan noted how much she looks like her mother. “You look like your mom in this picture,” wrote one fan. “Ya look like ya momma right here,” wrote another.

Annie recently posed in a strapless black Maison Valentino dress for NARS Cosmetics (below). She captioned it: “Black swan.”

The 33-year-old Hamilton College graduate recently starred in Netflix series Ratched as Lily (see below).

Get ready to see more of Glenn Close: she’s scheduled to film the new Lee Daniels horror film Demon House (about a family living in a home in Indiana that turns out to be a portal to hell), and Tehran premieres on May 6.