Gal Gadot Shows What Cleopatra Looks Like In Bed Alone, Undressed, “Most Beautiful”

Gal Gadot tagged her latest post, as she blows a tune to welcome in the week, with the hashtag #ww84. That’s Wonder Woman 1984, of course, the DC Comics/Warner Bros. movie that stars Gadot as Diana Prince, along with Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, and even Lynda Carter for pedigree’s sake.

But though Gadot is a wonder and has played a Prince, it’s her upcoming turn as a Queen that’s generating the big excitement in Gadot fan circles right now. Queen Cleopatra, that is.

Elizabeth Taylor remains, for now, the most famous film Cleopatra — and Taylor’s costumes were unforgettable in her 1963 portrayal of the Egyptian queen (opposite Richard Burton and Rex Harrison), even if the movie failed miserably at the box office.

Not wanting the same box office fate and taking advantage of promotional tools Taylor could only dream of, Gadot teased fans with a topless bedroom shot this week — giving a look at what Cleopatra looks like in bed alone.

“Most beautiful,” writes one fan, who finds a lot of agreement in the comments.

Gadot told Variety what she and the filmmakers hope to do with their Cleopatra story, saying: “We’re going to show not just how sexy and appealing she was, but how strategic and smart, and how much impact she had and still has on the world we’re living in today.”

It’s also easy to imagine Cleopatra looking like Gadot does below, telling Caesar she has some very strategic plans. Cleopatra is expected in theaters sometime in 2023.