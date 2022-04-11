Gabrielle Union’s Sizzling 3-Photo Bikini Shoot Has Even Other Celebs Shouting “Hot Hot Hot”

Tracee Ellis Ross is no stranger to posting a pic of herself that draws the fire emojis. In other words, the black-ish star and all-around pro knows how to work the Gram.

So Ross knows an Instagram blaze when she sees one — that’s why her response to Gabrielle Union‘s blue bikini triple-pic sizzler is the top comment. Ross writes, “Gab Union sheesh just HOT HOT HOT.”

That’s the consensus, though Tomas Christos may win the humor category for his real: “Not fair 😢🔥🔥🔥 This is why i don’t come to pool parties at the Wades.”

Jordan Woods, Angela Simmons, Monyetta Shaw-Carter and more celebs joined to throw complimentary flames at Union — good thing she’s so close to the water.

And Tessa Thompson, also in the know when it comes to business of show, replied simply: “Ma’am.” Yup. Thompson knows how to get attention (as shown below) and when to pay it, as shown in her Union response.