‘Fuller House’ Star Jodie Sweetin Stuns In Lace Top, Warns Frankie Muniz “Not Gonna Be Nice”

On Season 2 of TV game show Name That Tune: Celebrity Edition, host Jane Krakowski (40 Rock) and bandleader Randy Jackson welcome sitcom stars Jodie Sweetin (Fuller House, Full House) and Frankie Muniz (Malcolm in the Middle). The two former child stars compete against each other to raise money for charities. Sweetin plays for The Scleroderma Research Foundation; Muniz plays for the State Forty Eight Foundation.

As seen in the sneak peek video above, Jodie warns Frankie: “I tried to be nice, now I’m not gonna be nice.” Although she does LOOK nice in a sheer top with tiny pearls.

Above: Jodi Sweetin and Frankie Muniz on Name That Tune (Lorraine O’Sullivan / FOX)

Note: Olympic gold medalist gymnasts Laurie Hernandez and Nastia Liukin competing against each other on Name That Tune after Jodie and Frankie.

If you want to see more of Jodie, tune in to the CBS celebrity reality competition, Beyond the Edge. That’s Jodie below working out in the jungle with Super Bowl champion, NFL legend Ray Lewis.

Name That Tune airs Tuesdays at 9 pm on FOX, right after the medical drama The Resident at 8 pm.