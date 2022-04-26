‘FBI’ Star Shantel VanSanten Drops Beach Bikini Photos, “Sexiest Woman Alive”

On the FBI episode “Face Off”, while a morning show host is murdered inside her home and the team tracks the killer, things become awkward for Scola when Special Agent Nina Chase (Shantel VanSanten, One Tree Hill) becomes part of the team during Maggie’s recovery.

When not filming FBI, Shantel VanSanten enjoys traveling as seen in the stunning beach photos above and below. As one fan replied: “she’s one of the sexiest women alive.”

When VanSanten shared the boat photo above, she wrote: “this trip is highlighted on my page for lots of fun MUST sees!” Her husband, actor Victor Webster replied: “Hubba hubba.”

The famous couple got married in November 2021.

FBI airs Tuesdays at 8 pm on CBS, right before FBI International at 9 pm and FBI Most Wanted at 10 pm.