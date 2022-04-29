‘Fast & Furious’ Star Michelle Rodriguez Tells Kate Bosworth “Let’s Do Another Blue Crush”

Hollywood movie star Michelle Rodriguez is best known for her role as Letty Ortiz in the Fast and Furious film franchise.

She’s currently filming the tenth installment, Fast X, with Vin Diesel and newbies Brie Larson (Captain Marvel) and Jason Momoa (Aquaman). Fast X is scheduled for a May 2023 release.

But that doesn’t mean Rodriguez isn’t thinking about other sequels.

As seen and heard in the video above, Rodriguez writes: “John amazing director, Sanoe Lake Hawaiian princess, Kate Bosworth with kindest eyes. I miss y’all, let’s do another Blue Crush, Hawaii is Calling!!!”

It’s been 20 years since John Stockwell directed the three young actress in the “hard-core” surfer girl movie, Blue Crush.

Get ready to see more of Rodriguez: she’ll appear on the big screen next in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves with Chris Pine. It’s scheduled for a March 2023 release.