Farrah Abraham Is “Out Of The Trauma Center”– Ready To Date, But No “Scam Artists”

Former Teen Mom franchise star Farrah Abraham is no longer keeping herself to herself, but she’s going to take getting back on the dating horse real slow. Abraham told Howie Mandel that it’s been three years since she’s been on a date or experienced intimacy, and that she’s ready to end the withdrawal now that the Teen Mom alum is “out of, you know, the trauma center.”

Abraham has been through a lot, as any fan of her (her memoir) and the show will know. And the residue of her past experiences isn’t making life easy, which is probably a good thing. An abundance of caution, in Abraham’s case, will be essential in helping her find happiness.

At least that’s what Abraham believes. She told Mandel that she’s “ready for something real, but I’m not in a rush. “Especially because she knows the online dating world is filled with “predators, creepers, and scam artists.”