Ethan Hawke Says Daughter, 13, Didn’t Recognize Him In Movie, “I Was In Every Frame!”

While Hollywood movie star Ethan Hawke is promoting the Marvel Studios, Disney+ series Moon Knight, he mentioned that his 13-year-old daughter saw the trailer and “all of a sudden my being an actor was real to her.” He said she watched it on her phone and told him, “Dad, this looks really good.”

As seen in the videoed interview below, Hawke turned to his Moon Knight co-star Oscar Isaac and said proudly, “That’s what the kids at school are talking about.”

During the interview, Hawke goes on to reveal that “they all” (a group including his teenage daughter) recently watched the 1991 Disney film White Fang based on Jack London’s wilderness tale in which Hawke played the young protagonist Jack Conroy.

Hawke said they were literally more than an hour into the film when they asked, “when are you going to come on?” Hawke says, “I’m in every frame of that movie.” Hawke turns again to Isaac with a smile and says, “I was so hurt. I’m not even recognizable.”

When actor Kyle MacLachlan (who co-starred in the 2020 movie Tesla with Hawke) watched the interview, he replied to Hawke: “Aww. They’d recognize you in Hamlet.”

Hawke played Hamlet in the 2000 film Hamlet based on Shakespeare’s play with MacLachlan, Julia Stiles, Bill Murray, and the late Sam Shepard, among others.