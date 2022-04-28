Ethan Hawke Has “Good Hair Day” on ‘Moon Knight’ Marvel Studios Set   

Four-time Oscar nominated Hollywood movie star Ethan Hawke (Training Day, Boyhood) stars in the Marvel series Moon Knight as the villain Arthur Harrow.

When Hawke shared the photo below from the Marvel set, he captioned it: “Just a bad guy on a good hair day.”

Hawke fans are going wild for the series, his performance, and the photo. One replied: “You look so much younger now!” another wrote: “for this guy everyday is a good hair day.”

He styled his hair differently for the photo shot below for The New York Times magazine.

Get ready to see more of Hawke: he stars in the horror film The Black Phone, which will open in theaters on June 24. Creepy trailer below.

Hawke is currently filming Leave the World Behind with Julia Roberts. It’s a family drama based on the 2020 novel by Rumaan Alam.