Emma Kenney Wows In White Hot Mini Dress at Knicks Game, “Best Night Ever”

On The Conners episode “Big Negotiations and Broken Expectations,” while Dan (John Goodman) enlists the help of a few good friends for the funeral home remodel, Robin (Alexandra Billings) and Darlene (Sara Gilbert) take a big career risk that may not pay off the way they expect it to. As seen in the sneak peek photo above, Darlene’s daughter Harris (Emma Kenney) has something to say about it, too.

When not filming The Conners, the gorgeous and talented actress Kenney spends time with friends, as seen in the photos above. She and her best friend Brielle Barbusca, turned heads at the Knicks game at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Emma turned heads in a white hot mini dress and knee-high boots. She captioned the series “best night ever.”

Friend and fellow actress Harley Quinn Smith replied: “So stunning!”

The Conners airs Wednesdays at 9 pm on ABC, right after The Wonder Years at 8:30 pm and The Goldbergs at 8 pm.