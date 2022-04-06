Eminem’s ‘Lose Yourself’ In Minions Movie Sparks Debate   

Fans of the animated film franchise featuring Minions are counting the days to the release of the sequel, Minions: The Rise of Gru, which will be in theaters on July 1, 2022. Set in the 1970s, it tells the story of Gru (Steve Carell) as a 12-year-old, growing up in the suburbs, wanting to become evil and join a villainous gang. Gru’s plan fails and he finds himself on the run with the Minions. Hilarity ensues. Fun fact: Julie Andrews voices Gru’s mom.

When rapper Eminem shared the trailer (see above), he wrote: “One shot. One opportunity. Time to show the world who’s mini boss.” Mini boss is what the Minions call Gru in the movie. Eminem’s famous 2002 song “Lose Yourself” is featured in the trailer. It’s not the first time Eminem’s music has been featured in a film (see montage below) but it’s the first for a PG movie aimed at young kids.

One fan replied directly to Eminem: “Nothing warms my heart more than you dropping tracks and introducing my kids to the MAGIC that is slim shady. Thanks for always being dope.” Eminem created the character of Slim Shady as his violent alter ego.

Some fans don’t think the introduction is appropriate. One argued: “I don’t think the kids should know about slim shady.” Another wrote, sarcastically: “I love when I hear my 11 year old son singing his tracks. He really likes Godzilla. It’s such a good feeling.” The first line of Godzilla is: “I can swallow a bottle of alcohol and I’ll feel like Godzilla.”

Eminem most recently performed a version of the song “Lose Yourself” in front of millions of young viewers at the Super Bowl half-time performance with Dr. Dre (see above).

Eminem’s music is now promoting big brands including Peloton — see video ad above.