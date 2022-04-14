Emily Osment “Big Time Cheesin'” In Bikini, “I’ve Rebranded”

On the Young Sheldon episode “Babies, Lies and a Resplendent Cannoli,” while Sheldon (Iain Armitage) copes with the death of a hero, and Missy (Raegan Revord) makes her case to babysit, Georgie (Montana Jordan) struggles with his big secret. In case you’re just tuning in, Georgie has been lying about his age to date college graduate weathergirl Mandy (recurring guest star Emily Osment).

When not filming Young Sheldon, the gorgeous and talented actress Emily Osment (Spy Kids, Hannah Montana) enjoys the great outdoors and sometimes in a bathing suit. She captioned the photo above: “big time cheesin for mexico.” Osment reports that while relaxing she “immediately got the flu,” but you wouldn’t know it from the stunning photos above.

Osment also shared a couple bikini pics from the luxury resort, One&Only Mandarina. She captioned the horizontal pic above, “I’ve rebranded lol.“

Young Sheldon airs Thursdays at 8 pm on CBS.