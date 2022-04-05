Elvis Costello Releases Spanish ‘Pump It Up’, Promises “More Surprises Coming”

English singer/songwriter Elvis Costello has won lots of awards for his work including multiple Grammys, an Academy Award nomination (‘The Scarlet Tide’ from Cold Mountain), and an induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, among other accolades.

After the success of his debut album My Aim Is True (1977), he released his second This Year’s Model (1978) with his band the Attractions. Forty-plus years later, Costello remade the album This Year’s Model entirely in Spanish as Spanish Model.

According to Costello, the idea was inspired by a dream he had of listening to This Year’s Model in Spanish. Above are photos of the 15 Latin rock and pop artists who collaborated with Costello on the project including Juanes (see above singing “Pump It Up”), Jorge Drexler, Luis Fonsi, Francisca Valenzuela, Fuego, Draco Rosa, and Fito Páez.

Elvis and Juanes performed the Spanish version of “Pump It Up” on Jimmy Kimmel Live, see below.

With the extremely close-up photo below, Elvis Costello recently announced: “More surprises coming.”

Elvis Costello released his 26th studio album, The Boy Named If, in January 2022.