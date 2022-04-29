Elle Fanning Stuns In Gorgeous 1987 Vintage Givenchy Gown, “Coolest Dress and Jewels”

Hollywood movie star Elle Fanning delivered a glamorous look at the premiere of her new film The Girl from Plainville.

Her celebrity stylist, Samantha McMillen, shared the photos below and wrote that Elle is wearing a “gorgeous vintage Givenchy Haute Couture gown.”

The woman who supplied the stunning strapless dress, Cherie Balch, elaborates that it’s from Givenchy’s 1987 Spring Collection. One fan replied: “coolest dress and jewels.”

That’s 11 years before Elle was born (1998). Swipe photos below to see the dress on the original runway (the very last slide).

Ms. Blach says: “dare I say that I love it even more on Elle? I think Mr Givenchy’s spirit is BEAMING to see his creation worn so so wonderfully.”

Trailer for The Girl from Plainville is above.