Ed Sheeran’s BTS Concert Pics: “I Can’t Unsee a Cat’s Nose”

English singer/songwriter/guitarist superstar Ed Sheeran is on a high. His ‘Bad Habits‘ song just hit the 1 Billion mark of streams on Spotify and he’s back on the road, on tour.

When he shared the “behind the scenes” photos below, at his show at the Victorian Alexandra Palace Theatre in London in front of a crowd of 1300, one fan replied: “I can’t unsee a cat’s nose on the first slide.” Other fans are chiming in to say “yes, I see it!” (the thin cloud of smoke that resembles a cat’s nose), and other fans seeing more including: “I see that too, also two lights above look like cats eyes.”

Note: Current seating capacity for Alexandra Palace Theatre performances is 916 seats in stalls and circle. For a standing only presentations the capacity is 1,376.

Get ready to hear/see more of Ed Sheeran: he’s one of the more than 50 musicians, songwriters, rock icons and pop stars from around the world (Lady Gaga, Tim McGraw, Alanis Morisette, Selena Gomez, Ozzy Osbourne) “who share their insights on the songwriting process, the recording studio and life on the road” in the upcoming documentary film Write Record Tour.

Write Record Tour is directed by Matt Schichter of the 2014 Lennon or McCartney short film which asked pop stars including Sheeran (and actors including the stars of the film Yesterday) to pick one former Beatle over the other. Watch clip above to see/hear their answers.