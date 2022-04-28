Dustin Hoffman Reveals Psychiatric Institute Story with Mayim Bialik

When not filming her sitcom Call Me Kat or hosting the TV game show Jeopardy!, actress Mayim Bialik works on her podcast Bialik Breakdown.

Her most recent guest was two-time Oscar winner Dustin Hoffman (All the President’s Men, Tootsie, Rain Man, Marathon Man, Kramer vs. Kramer, The Graduate, Midnight Cowboy).

As seen in the clip above, Hoffman asks Bialik what hypervigilant means.

Bialik’s fans are chiming in with compliments about the interview and are praising Hoffman for “humbly” asking “the question without any fear of how it made him look. He has such a human connectedness of walking the journey just as he is.”

In the video above, Hoffman talks about his time working as an attendant at the Psychiatric Institute of New York for two years.

Get ready to see more of Bialik and Hoffman: She directed him (and Candice Bergen!) in her new film As They Made Us. Trailer above.