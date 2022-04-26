‘Downton Abbey’ Star, Pregnant Tuppence Middleton Wows In Clingy Black Dress

English movie star Tuppence Middleton plays Lucy Smith in the forthcoming movie Downton Abbey: A New Era. It’s a follow-up to the 2019 feature film in which the Crawley family and Downton staff received a royal visit from the King and Queen of Great Britain. See trailer below.

For the London premiere, Middleton (who is pregnant) wore a stunning off-the-shoulder black gown by Maison Valentino. The photos will appear in British Vogue.

Middleton’s fans and famous friends are sending congratulations and compliments including fellow English actress Lily Collins who replied: “😍😍😍😍😍eeeeek.” Makeup artist Emma Day reported that Tuppence was “just so open, trusting and just plain lovely” to work with and said she used a “slightly gothic/Biba feel.”

Downtown Abbey: A New Era premieres in the U.S. on Friday, May 20, 2022.