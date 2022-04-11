Dolly Parton Shows Her Magic and Power Hitting #1 For 4th Week, “Appreciate Your Love”

Dolly Parton knows how to partner up, and choosing James Patterson as her co-author is yet another stroke of genius. The Parton-Patterson novel Run, Rose, Run is right where James Patterson is used to sitting — at #1 on the New York Times Bestsellers list.

But Parton didn’t just choose Patterson; he chose her too. And with good reason — not only has Parton proved one of the most talented writer around, she’s got some major marketing muscle also. Dolly Parton may have the most devoted fans in the world, and they are from all walks of life, as they say.

Here’s part of an Amazon review of the novel that captures the crossover appeal of the duo just the way marketers dream about:

“I have never read anything by James Patterson, but I am a huge Dolly Parton fan. Therefore, I decided to take a chance on this book and I’m glad I did! I enjoyed the slow build-up of the mystery of Annie Lee’s past, and I loved the lyrics sprinkled throughout the book.

And here are back-to-back posts by Parton that, even if they aren’t exactly cause-and-effect, sure do seem like it. The first features the divine Dolly with notebook in hand and head dreamy, talking about her love of writing and asking fans suggestively, “Have you picked up your copy of the novel yet?” (She asks about the album too!)

The next day Parton posts the news that she and Patterson are again (4th week) in the #1 spot. Just like that. Wish it one day, see your wish verified again the next day. In perfect Parton style she, of course, remembers to thank the fans: “We appreciate all of your love and support!”