Dolly Parton Asks: Which New ‘Dolly’ Shirt Fits Your Bestie? Hubby Carl Dean Has His

Dolly Parton is giving away more than her inspiration and vocal talent this week — the American country music icon is giving away shirts and sweatshirts, too. And because fans can’t get enough, each shirt has Dolly’s face on it.

The star asks you to consider and vote on which Dollyface shirt is the right style for you and your bestie.

The giveaway features six variations and Parton tells fans to “tag a friend with the number you think best fits their style for a chance for both of you to win your favorite!”

Parton is promoting her Amazon presence and unique DOLLY STORE with the giveaway, and tagging Amazon Music and hashtagging #amazonfashion.

Here’s some proof, via hubby Carl Dean, that these shirts have been popular for a long time!