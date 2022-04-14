‘Doctor Strange 2’ Star Xochitl Gomez Gets “New Hair,” Zooey Deschanel Bangs

Hollywood movie star Xochitl Gomez (Dawn on Netflix’s The Baby-Sitters Club) has been turning heads on the red carpet this year as she promotes the upcoming Doctor Strange sequel, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The 15 year old actress plays America Chavez opposite Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda), and Rachel McAdams (Dr. Christine Palmer).

The teenager’s Marvel Comic Universe character, America Chavez, has already been made into a LEGO figure (see left).

When not on a movie set, actress Xochitl Gomez tends to everyday tasks including getting a hair cut. As seen in the video below, she loves her “new hair.” The song she chose is no mistake: that’s Zooey Deschanel singing. Deschanel (New Girl) is known for her full curtain bangs.

Fun fact: Gomez was originally cast as America in Spider-Man: No Way Home with Cumberbatch but “due to delays that film was rewritten and as a result her role was eventually removed from the script.” But she did get to go to the red carpet premiere — see photo below — and in short bangs a la Audrey Hepburn.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be released on May 6, 2022. Official trailer below.