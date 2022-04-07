Diane Kruger Stuns as Brutal, Beautiful Hollywood CEO In ‘Swimming with Sharks’

Hollywood movie star Diane Kruger is promoting her new project, the upcoming Roku Channel series Swimming with Sharks. It’s a gender-bender twist on the 1994 film of the same title.

In the Roku series, Kiernan Shipka plays Lou, a young female assistant a big Hollywood studio (Fountain Pictures) filled with manipulators and schemers including her boss CEO Joyce Holt, who’s played by Diane Kruger. Watch trailer below.

As seen in the stunning ensemble below — a baby blue bralette and matching pencil skirt by design label Miu Miu, Kruger is “dressed to press” and promote the new series with Shipka. Be sure to swipe.

Below, Kruger rocks two totally different looks for more “press days” for Swimming with Sharks. The one-shoulder floral mini dress below is YSL.

Swimming with Sharks premieres on Friday, April 15.