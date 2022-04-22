Demi Lovato Shares Seductive Bedroom Pics Teasing Lyrics From “Best” Album Yet, “Christening”

Demi Lovato looks to be back in professional creator mode, presenting the unique self-imagery that made them famous and recording the sound that took care of the rest. Lovato’s 8th studio album is in the works, being referred to while in production as DL8.

As for that imagery, Lovato teased the album with upcoming lyrics and used them to caption the seductive bedroom photos below. Photos by Angelo Kritikos.

“Come make this place new to me by christening the city of angels,” Lovato writes. “City of Angels” appears to be the first track.

Lovato has promised a return to early form, coupled with the benefits of a maturing of their artistry. “Getting emotional listening to my new album because I’m so proud of it,” Lovato wrote. “It’s my absolute best yet and so representative of me, where I started and who I am today.”

More photos from Kritikos’s gram below:

And a great reward here for some swiping: