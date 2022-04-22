Debra Messing’s Makeup Artist Shares Stunning Photo of ‘Birthday Candles’ Star BTS

In the new Broadway play Birthday Candles, Debra Messing — the TV legend — plays a character who ages from 17 to 107 years old. That’s a 90-year span, of course. Would it be too corny to say that Messing does it with, ahem, Grace?

For Messing, a two-year delay in opening the show, caused by the pandemic, probably also felt like 90 years. But now Birthday Candles is finally up and running through May 29 at The American Airlines Theatre.

To celebrate the opening, professional makeup artist Tina Turnbow shared a stunning photo of Messing behind the scenes getting ready for an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan.

Turnbow captioned the post: “Portrait of a beauty inside and out @therealdebramessing #bts getting ready for @livekellyandryan.” For those who reallywant the inside scoop on Messing’s look, Turnbow reveals she used Ogee cosmetics and Clé de Peau Beauté.

Here’s what you need to know about Birthday Candles, in 60 seconds!