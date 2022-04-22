Dakota Fanning Wows In Black Lace Slip Dress, Little Bows In Hair

Hollywood movie star Dakota Fanning (War of the Worlds) stars in the new Showtime series The First Lady as Susan Elizabeth Ford with Michelle Pfeiffer playing her mother, former First Lady Betty Ford. For the LA premiere, Dakota wore a stunning black silk and lace slip dress by Rodarte. As seen below, her long blonde locks were pulled and kept back with a handful of little black bows.

The same hairstylist pulled back Dakota’s hair with the golden barrette below for her appearance on Kelly and Ryan Live, and the Jennifer Behr star hair pins below that.

Get ready to see more of Dakota: She is currently filming the upcoming series Ripley, which is about a grifter living in New York during the 1960s, who’s “hired by a wealthy man to begin a complex life of deceit, fraud and murder.” Andrew Scott (Fleabag, Sherlock) plays Ripley.