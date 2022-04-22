Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Beautiful Family Photo, “Time To Be Grateful” After Tragedy

All world footballer Cristiano Ronaldo shared a beautiful photo of his family, relishing being “home sweet home” with his partner Georgina Rodriguez and their new baby girl. Last week, Ronaldo shared the sad news that he and Rodriguez had lost one of their newborn twins, so this joyful photo was very welcomed by fans.

“Home sweet home, ” Ronaldo wrote. “Gio and our baby girl are finally together with us. We want to thank everyone for all the kind words and gestures. Your support is very important and we all felt the love and respect that you have for our family. Now it’s time to be grateful for the life that we’ve just welcomed into this world.”

When he thanked everyone for the support, love and respect, Ronaldo had good cause. Not only was there an outpouring of support on social media, Ronaldo was also moved by the tribute from Liverpool fans at Anfield, during a game he missed to be with his family.

Ronaldo is the most followed person on Instagram by a large margin. Yet despite his immense fame and popularity, he manages to maintain a remarkable level of privacy. Not everything is known about his family, for instance, and he engenders respect from potential snoopers, it seems, for the way he conducts his public/private balance. This was all reflected in the treatment of his recent news.