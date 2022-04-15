Ciara, Russell Wilson Praise Son Future for Piano Wizardry, “Learned In One Week”

NFL quarterback Russell Wilson is starting a new job this fall, taking his talents from Seattle to Denver, the mile high city, to thrown touchdowns for the Broncos.

Those kinds of moves can be hectic for anyone, let alone a pro athlete, but Wilson has the good fortune of being part of a grounded family life with his wife Ciara, the singer/actress/model, and their children.

Ciara recently shared a proud parental moment as her son Future plays “Reckless Love” by Cory Asbury on the piano. It’s a peaceful rendition and sounds very accomplished for a kid who, as Ciara writes, “learned 2 hand after one week of being taught.”

She wrote: “He’s a natural. He learned 2 hand after one week of being taught. Proud mommy. Gods Child.” Russell Wilson responded to the post saying: “Wreckless Love!!! Our baby boy growing! #GodisGood!” The family unit looks strong below.