Chrissy Teigen Smashes Her Face Against Glass For Jimmy Fallon, Stumps Questlove

It’s not usually hard to understand what Chrissy Teigen is saying — she’s a famously plain-spoken (and sometimes slightly spicy) social media user, for example. So it’s a change-up to have trouble deciphering Teigen’s words.

To make herself indecipherable, she’d almost have to push her supermodel face against a hard pane of glass so she couldn’t move her famous lips.

Yup, Teigen is a typically good sport as she participates in the Jimmy Fallon smash-face shenanigans he calls Press & Guess. (He joins her, too; they spy with their little eye.)

It’s fascinating how even distorted by the glass Teigen’s face remains strikingly attractive, like a painting by Picasso where the beauty is taken apart and cartoonishly rearranged. Audibly, however, the glass takes away more: the words are incomprehensible. Even Questlove, a man with perhaps the best ear in the business, gets stumped.

Teigen gave fans a taste of backstage too, shimmering in a jewel-encrusted slip dress.