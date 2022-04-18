Chris Hemsworth Shows Full Body Thor Workout Takes Just 96 Seconds, ‘Love and Thunder’

The Thor: Love and Thunder trailer is hitting hard — hammering people? ahem — and that’s no surprise. If you haven’t caught on by now, Marvel is pretty good at this. And so is Chris Hemsworth.

Hemsworth writes: “Big, loud and Crazy and full of heart. You’ll laugh you’ll cry, then you’ll laugh so much you’ll cry some more!”

But before you go around making things like Love and Thunder, you have to get into Thor shape. And while acknowledging that it sometimes seems Chris Hemsworth was born in Thor shape, the man works continually to develop his personal thunder.

Back in February, Hemsworth delivered a bite-sized “full body workout to help build explosive power and strength.” Explosive strength — that’s right from the superhero script. But anyway… All you need for this Thor-building workout, besides your desire, is “a ball and a wall,” as Hemsworth says.

Really, all you need is love and thunder.

The entire video is 48 seconds long and it shows Hemsworth demonstrating two or three reps of each exercise, or about half the recommended five reps. So an entire set would take about 96 seconds. Hemsworth says four sets is the goal. “Four for Thor,” in other words.