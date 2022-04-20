‘Chicago PD’ Star Marina Squerciati Wears Zip-Up Swimsuit at Waterpark, “Kid at Heart”

In the Chicago P.D. episode ‘Fool’s Gold,’ after the murder of a wealthy Chicago man, Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) and the team dig in to uncover the truth, suspecting there is more to the story than meets the eye.

When not playing Detective Kim Burgess on Chicago P.D., actress Marina Squerciati enjoys the Windy City with family friends.

When she shared the adorable photo above (she’s in pigtails, wearing a foam hat and a Miraclesuit zip front one-piece swimsuit) at a nearby water park, she wrote: “Turns out my happy place is SUPER close to Chicago.” She added the hashtag #kidatheart.

Below is a photo of Marina as a kid!

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10 pm on NBC, right after Chicago Fire at 9 pm and Chicago Med at 8 pm.