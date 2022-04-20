‘Chicago Med’ Star Sarah Rafferty Stuns In Hot Pink Dress, “Gorgeous Color on You”

On the Chicago Med episode ‘Like a Phoenix Rising from the Ashes,’ while Will (Nick Gehlfuss) and Hannah work to save a surrogate’s baby, Charles (Oliver Platt) cares for a former patient of Lonnie’s who’s on a hunger strike, and Ethan (Brian Tee) and Archer (Jessy Schram) help a patient with ties to Ethan’s late father.

When not playing Dr. Pamela Blake on Chicago Med, actress Sarah Rafferty is turning heads in the hot pink maxi dress above. Her fans are going wild for the fuschia frock which is by Bird & Knoll. The labels says the dress is “inspired by summer romanticism” and “a matching lightweight cotton voile slip is included to avoid transparency.”

Sarah has proven that she’s pretty in pink, more than once.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8 pm on NBC, right before Chicago Fire at 9 pm and Chicago P.D. at 10 pm.