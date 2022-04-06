‘Chicago Med’ Star Jessy Schram Chops Off Hair, Goes Blonde, “Hannah Is Back”

On the Chicago Med episode “If You Love Someone, Set Them Free,” while Will (Nick Gehlfuss) and Charles (Oliver Pratt) work with a teenage brain cancer patient who’s refusing treatment, tensions run high in the OR when a patient’s transplanted uterus fails.

Above: Steven Weber, Jessy Schram on Chicago Med, April 2022 (George Burns Jr/NBC)

As seen in the sneak peek photo above, Dean (Steven Weber) has a word with OB/GYN Dr. Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram). The last time Hannah showed up at the hospital, she had long reddish hair. Hannah is back and as a season regular character and rocking a short blond bob.

Above: Jessy Schram on Chicago Med (George Burns Jr/NBC)

Actress/musician Jessy Schram took photos of her hair-cutting experience, which included a donut as a reward. Swipe photos below.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8 pm on NBC, right before Chicago Fire at 9 pm and Chicago P.D. at 10 pm.