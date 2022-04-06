‘Chicago Fire’ Inspector Seager (Andy Allo) Was In Prince’s Band, Wrote 3 Songs Together

On the Chicago Fire episode “Keep You Safe,” while Chloe and Cruz adjust to a new family dynamic, Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) work with CPD regarding a suspicious car wreck. Fire inspector Lt. Wendy Seager is portrayed by Andy Allo.

When not investigating fires, actress/singer Andy Allo is either modeling (see photos above) or singing on stage. Yes, that’s Andy singing with the late great Prince. She was in his band The New Power Generation in 2011. And Prince worked on her solo album Superconductor, which he executive produced and arranged. He also co-wrote three songs on the album with Andy.

When Andy shared the inspiring video below, she wrote: “After every concert Prince would have all of us sit together, watch it back and take notes of where we could improve.

“At first I dreaded it cus I didn’t want him or the band to see me not at my best but then I totally loved it because it ingrained in me the constant practice of being in the mind of a beginner and a learner. “It showed me what I needed to work on. It was a tool not a punishment.”

She added, “That’s how Prince became Prince. He always looked for ways to be better and continue honing his craft.”

Andy captioned the fashion magazine photo series below: “channeling my inner cat woman and gangsta.”

Andy also looks amazing in the neon bikini below, which was taken in the Nile River in Egypt.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9 pm on NBC, right after Chicago Med at 8 pm and right before Chicago P.D. at 10 pm.