Cheyenne Jackson Wrote ‘Not Ready to Let You Go’ Song He Sings For Robin Thicke

Pop star and The Masked Singer judge Robin Thicke plays himself on the Call Me Kat episode ‘Call Me Flatch.’

When Max (Cheyenne Jackson) learns that Thicke is in town for a fundraising event, Max exploits the opportunity for his own music career’s benefit. With an acoustic guitar, Max pitches a song to Robin Thicke.

The song “Not Ready to Let You Go” was written by Cheyenne Jackson and Prozzäk. It’s on Cheyenne’s 2013 album I’m Blue, Skies.

When Cheyenne shared the photo below, he captioned it: “I’m taller but he has better hair.”

Call Me Kat airs Thursdays at 9 pm on FOX, right before the new series Call Me Flatch at 9:30 pm.