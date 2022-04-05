Chelsea Handler Digs Deep on To Tell the Truth, ‘Unspeakable’

On Season 6 of TV game show To Tell the Truth, host Anthony Anderson welcomes Chelsea Handler, Thomas Lennon (Reno 911) and Oscar Nunez (The Office) who make up the celebrity panel. ABC says the panel will “dig deep” when trying to identify a real professional hitchhiker, a person who had 30 dates in three days, a cemetery archeologist, a pogo world champion and the Dippin’ Dots inventor, among pretenders.

Get ready to see more of Chelsea: she’s slated to executive produce a single camera, half-hour dramedy Unspeakable for hulu, starring her good friend, actress Mary McCormack (Heels, In Plain Sight, The West Wing). See adorable BFF montage below.

Unspeakable is about “a 45-year-old woman trying to find her authentic self in a world where achieving an identity is never simple or complete.” McCormack’s husband Michael Morris (Smash) is set to direct. Handler optioned the book, The Unspeakable: And Other Subjects Of Discussion, a collection of ten personal essays by Meghan Daum.

To Tell the Truth airs Tuesdays at 10 pm on ABC, right after black-ish at 9:30 pm.