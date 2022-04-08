Carrie Underwood Says New Album Is “A Reflection” That Sounds “Super Fresh”

Carrie Underwood is dropping her new album Denim & Rhinestones on June 10, and she’s describing the music with an eloquence that’s teasing her hungry fans. Underwood talks about the compilation of tracks as a synthesis of everything the singer has taken in so far — and she clearly intends to offer listeners the menu of a musical gourmand.

With a title that sounds like Dolly Parton conjured it, the new Underwood album Denim & Rhinestones, is a “reflection,” she writes, “of many of the kinds of music that have influenced me as an artist.”

“I feel like we cover a lot of ground…we have a lot of songs that could kind of be considered throwback songs, but they sound super fresh,” Underwood says, in a video introducing the album. She also offered a sneak peek at the track list;

Underwood adds that the songs derive from “influences that are in me and just work their way out and I decided this time not to get in their way.”

Fans are hoping nothing gets in the way of a fall tour either, which hasn’t yet been announced.