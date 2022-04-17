Carrie Underwood Gets “All Gussied Up” To Play Grand Ole Opry, “Gorgeous”

They call the Grand Ole Opry the “show that made country music famous” — and Carrie Underwood, who introduced country to an entire generation with her galvanizing national TV appearances back in the day, is a perfect match for such a grand stage.

Underwood shared photos from her celebratory appearance in Nashville on Saturday night, writing: “I love gettin’ all gussied up on a Saturday night to go play at the @opry ! I am forever honored to be a part of this family!”

Fans loved Underwood’s gussy, and her setlist too, which included some Patty Loveless. Many chimed in with “gorgeous” and one fan asked: “You been getting gussied up lessons from Dolly? You look beautiful! Perfect for The Opry!”

(There is no greater compliment in country music than a comparison to Dolly Parton!)

When the Opry shared the show photos on its account, a fan called SavvyGirlStyle wrote: “I’m going to need that dress for Easter Sunday tomorrow.”

Underwood is always flying high, of course. But the Opry is just a pure music place, where she doesn’t get to literally soar. For those kinds of tricks, it’s back to TV. See below as Underwood defies gravity at the TCM Awards with “Ghost Story.”



