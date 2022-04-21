Carrie Underwood Drops New ‘Crazy Angels’ Song, With ‘Some Hearts’ Energy

Beloved country star Carrie Underwood has described the music on her upcoming album Denim & Rhinestones as a “reflection that sounds super fresh.” Fans are hearing both aspects in the teasers Underwood has dropped so far. Fresh the sound certainly is, and Underwood’s voice sounds absolutely tiptop, undiminished by time — even rewarded by it.

One fans writes: “I will never get over your voice. ever. i get goosebumps every time i hear it. so much love.” The reflection part? That’s in the music’s subtle but unmistakable links to the past.

On hearing the fresh taste of Underwood’s new “Crazy Angels” cut (below), one fan responded “Ahh I’m getting first couple album feels from this!!!!!” Another was more specific, writing: “It’s giving Some Hearts energy.” (Underwood released the much-loved Some Hearts in 2005.)

Underwood writes to fans: “Listen to a new track called #CrazyAngels from my upcoming album, Denim & Rhinestones, this Friday!” Here’s the Denim & Rhinestones tracklist.