Cardi B Takes Over Bronx Street Corner With Kay Flock, “I’m Stomper” (Akon Feels)

Cardi B is making noise and shaking with her particular poise with Kay Flock and company in the newest Flock video drop “Shake It” — as the two hip hop heavies get down on a crowd-laden Bronx street corner.

If you want to get a real feel for what’s in store, this lyric will get serve you right: “Don’t be shy girl go Bonanza Shake your body like a belly dancer.”

Cardi B raps in what’s the truest line: I’m not a stepper I’m stomper.

Dougie B and Bory 300 complete the Flock flock, along with a big crew on the street. It’s a rollicking scene, celebratory.

The heat here is new, but if you think you recognize the temperature, it’s because the sampling is potent with pedigree, drawing from Sean Paul’s “Temperature” and pulling the feels from Akon‘s classic mid-oughts “Bananza (Belly Dancer).”