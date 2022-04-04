Cardi B Shuts Instagram Ghosting 127 Million Followers, #26 In The World (Facebook Still Live)

Musician and culture icon Cardi B deactivated her Twitter account just as Elon Musk became the social media platform’s biggest shareholder. But Cardi B didn’t stop there — she also ghosted her Instagram followers, for the moment anyway.

At the time of her departure from the platform, allegedly triggered by a fan fracas over her Grammy non-appearance, Card B’s Instagram account, @iamcardib, counted 127 million followers. That made her the 26th most-followed Instagrammer in the world.

With the number of endorsements and projects Cardi B has in place, not to mention her music career, the performer’s financial life would be deeply affected by a sustained withdrawal from social media, which seems unlikely.

Gaining 127 million followers is a difficult act to follow, and it’s hard to imagine Cardi B leaving the majority of those followers ghosted just because the actions of a few of them struck her as invasive and disrespectful.

Unfortunately, that kind of fan behavior come with the territory of fame, and is only exacerbated by social media’s temptations. Still, quitting social media entirely is too big a price to pay for most stars. (Cardi B’s future on the platforms remains up in the air, of course.)

For now, fans looking for a little Cardi B imagery to sustain them through the breakup will have to subsist on the myriad Cardi B fan gram accounts (some featured above), which recycle older images and generally revere the star.

Also, Cardi B’s 35 million Facebook followers are still there, with that social account seemingly still open and active for now.