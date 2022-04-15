Cardi B Lets Offset Share Name of Son, But Her Adorable Photos Get Big Love

Cardi B and Offset have shared the name of their infant son, the couldn’t-be-more-adorable Wave Set Cephus. (Cephus is the surname of Offset.) Cardi B shared adorable photos that got crazy big love from fans, but she was less forthcoming about the name than Offset was in his post.

Cardi B’s caption was pure emojis, no reveal.

Cardi left the name reveal business to Offset, who let the world know that the cute face in the pics belongs to a youngster named Wave Set.

People are, predictably, going gaga over little Wave Set, with “precious” seeming to dominate the comments, along with big helpings of “beautiful” and “cute” and “perfect.”