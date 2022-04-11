Cadence Baker Gets Super Glamorous Make-over For American Idol Top 24, “Big Voice”

Cadence Baker is one of the Top 24 contestants on American Idol. She gets one more chance to perform in front of judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan (and millions of viewers at home) on the second and final night of Top 24 performances at Aulani, Disney’s resort in Ko Olina, Hawaii.

Before her big performance, Cadence works makeup-free and in a simple sundress with Idol mentor, pop star Bebe Rexha, who is impressed with Cadence’s “big voice.” See video above.

After working with Bebe on the beach, Cadence visits the makeup and hair talent and takes the stage in a gorgeous dark green scruched mini dress with long loose sleeves, as she contends for a spot on the Top 20 roster.

Cadence has worn that dress silhouette before on Idol and with a great result. See above. She even wore puffy sleeves on her audition.

American Idol airs Mondays at 8 pm on ABC, right before the medical drama The Good Doctor at 10 pm.