Brittany Snow Stuns In Black Satin Dress at X Movie Premiere, “The Pin-Up”

Hollywood movie star Brittany Snow is known for her roles in musical films including Hairspray (Amber Von Tussle), the Pitch Perfect franchise (Chloe), and on TV series including American Dreams (Meg Pryor), among others. The gorgeous and talented actress is currently promoting her latest project, the horror film X. She stars as the sexy blond bombshell protagonist, adult movie star Bobby-Lynne aka The Pin-Up.

For the LA premiere of X, Snow struck a pose in a seductive black satin, off-shoulder gown with a thigh-high slit, as seen in the photos below.

Get ready to see more of Snow: She’s stars in the upcoming comedy Christmas with the Campbells with JoAnna Garcia Swisher and Justin Long. (Vince Vaughn co-wrote the script.)

Swipe above to see photos from the set of Christmas with the Campbells, which was filmed in Utah.