Brie Larson Hits 7 Million Mark In Stunning Backless Dress, “Wow wow wow”

Hollywood movie star Brie Larson won an Oscar for her role in the 2015 movie Room. Since then, over the past seven years, Brie has taken on other dramatic roles including Jeannette in The Glass Castle and her most mainstream, Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

After it was announced that Brie is joining the Fast & Furious movie franchise, the gorgeous and talented actress hit the 7 million followers mark on Instagram. She celebrated with the photo above. Brie captioned the backless dress pic: “we’re now a family of 7️⃣ million here on Instagram. wowowow. thank you for the love and making this a fun space for me :’).”

That stunning strapless dress is by designer Magda Butrym.

Brie will star with Jason Momoa and Vin Diesel in Fast and Furious 10 which is expected to be released in May 2023.