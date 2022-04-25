Brie Larson Eats Pepperoni Pizza, “It’s Breakfast”

Hollywood movie star Brie Larson (Captain Marvel, Room) is known on the big screen for her roles including Captain Marvel. When not on the set, the gorgeous and talented actress enjoys a pepperoni slice, as seen in the photos below, which she captioned: “it’s pizza, for breakfast.“

Larson’s famous friends and fan are going wild for the photos and the caption. Singer/actress Caitlin Crosby replied: “The story of my life.” But the fans are more clever with their comments. One wrote: “Hi captain who delivers pizza in space?” which had other fans chiming in with “lmao” replies.

Brie captioned the fancy dessert photo above, “Who said food can’t be fun?”

And if Larson doesn’t finish her meals, you know she’s composting (see home video above).

Larson/Captain Marvel fans are also swooning over the recent photo series above, which she captioned: “candles are my preferred lighting.”