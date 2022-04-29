Brie Larson Climbs Rocks In Purple Princess Dress, Bare Feet

When not filming The Marvels or promoting her upcoming role in the Fast and Furious movie franchise with Vin Diesel (below), Brie Larson enjoys the great outdoors.

As seen in the photo below, she climbs big rocks in her bare feet while wearing a purple ruffle sleeved dress. Brie captioned it: “This is how I find the Thin Mints” with a cookie emoji.

Her fans are going wild for the photo and emotion it captures. One replied: “You look just like a princess exploring mother nature. I love it,” while another exclaimed: “A disney princess!”

And when she’s not on a set or outside, Brie likes to play Fortnite and “practice her French” while singing. See video above.