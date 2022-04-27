Brad Pitt “A New and Improved Me” In ‘Bullet Train’ Movie, Performed 95% Stunts

Hollywood movie star Brad Pitt, 58, plays the protagonist in the upcoming comedy action film Bullet Train, which is based on the Japanese novel Maria Beetle (published in English as Bullet Train) by Kōtarō Isaka.

The film follows a veteran assassin named “Ladybug” (Pitt) who says he wants to get out of the business of killing.

When his handler Maria Beetle (Sandra Bullock) tells him to collect a briefcase on a bullet train heading from Tokyo to Kyoto, Ladybug follows the order.

As he says in the beginning of the trailer above: “You’re getting the new and improved me.” Once onboard the speeding train, Ladybug discovers a handful of other assassins who also want the briefcase.

According to Bullet Train‘s stunt coordinator Greg Rementer (Avengers: Endgame, Deadpool 2, Black Panther, Thor: Ragnarok, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, Captain America: Civil War), Pitt performed 95 percent of his stunts in the film.

That’s Greg with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson on the set of Hobbs & Shaw above. Below is Greg getting his butt kicked by Charlize Theron in the famous Atomic Blond stairwell scene.

Bullet Train will be released in U.S. theaters on July 29, 2022.