Billy Strings Reveals NSFW “Knockers” Tattoo, “My Eyes Are Up Here”

At the 64th Annual Grammy Awards, several singers and musicians will perform. Some are household names (Lady Gage, Billie Eilish, John Legend, Carrie Underwood, Chris Stapleton) and some are not, yet, including bluegrass guitarist Billy Strings, even though the 29-year-old already won a Grammy. Last year, at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, Billy Strings’ album Home won for Best Bluegrass Album.

A few days before the Grammy Awards ceremony, Billy Strings shared the photo below of his new tattoo which he captioned “RAAAAWR.” The image — a pair of bare breasts atop of a gorilla’s open mouth — has sparked a number of funny replies from his fans. “My eyes are up here, Billy” was one. ” Another wrote “tit for tat” while another suggested: “Great for women’s tees at the merch table.”

Billy thanked the tattoo artist: “Thanks for hooking me up with these knockers.” As seen in the photo below, it’s not Billy’s first tatto.

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards will telecast live on Sunday, April 3 at 8 pm on CBS.