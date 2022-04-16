Beyonce’s Mom Stuns In Silver Streaked Hair In ‘Wrath, 7 Deadly Sins’ Lifetime Movie

The protagonist of the Lifetime movie Wrath, A Seven Deadly Sins Story is lawyer Chastity Jeffries (Michelle Williams). The gorgeous and single attorney meets Xavier Collins (Antonio Cupo), she thinks she’s found Mr. Right. But when Xavier’s jealousy and wrath lead to suspicious actions and dangerous threats, Chastity turns to her mother Sarah (Tina Knowles-Lawson) for help.

Tina Knowles-Lawson is the mother of iconic pop star Beyoncé. According to imdb, this is Ms. Knowles-Lawson’s on-camera acting debut. She’s appeared in music videos (Beyonce’s All Night, Grown Woman) as herself.

When Knowles-Lawson shared the sneak peek video above (where her character tells her daughter to read the bible, and cracks a joke about paraphrasing the bible), she wrote: “I am always telling my kids to read their prayer book. So this came easy.”

With the photo above, of her in character, she wrote: “I often wondered what I would look like with Black hair and grey streaks.”

In real life, Tina just celebrated her seventh wedding anniversary with Richard Lawson, see photo above.

Wrath, A Seven Deadly Sins Story premieres on Lifetime on Saturday, April 16 at 8 pm.