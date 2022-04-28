Betty Buckley Returns as Trial Division Chief Lorraine Maxwell on Iconic ‘Law & Order SVU’ Finale

On the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit episode ‘Tangled Strands of Justice,’ Garland asks Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) to reopen a missing persons case he worked as a rookie officer. A victim in one of ADA Carisi’s (Peter Scanavino) recent cases is arrested.

Trial Div. Chief Lorraine Maxwell is portrayed by Broadway legend Betty Buckley (she won a Tony Award for her role as Grizabella in the original production of “Cats” in 1982). Check out the photos above and below of the cast of Law & Order fawning over “The Voice of Broadway.”

Buckley is also known for her diverse TV roles on Supergirl (Patricia Arias/Owl), Oz (Suzanne Fitzgerald) and the popular family series Eight Is Enough (stepmom Abby), and in films including Stephen King’s Carrie (gym teacher Miss Collins), among others.

This isn’t Buckley’s first time on Law & Order: SVU. She made her debut on the crime drama in 2006 as attorney Walsh.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit airs Thursdays at 9 pm on NBC, right after Law & Order at 8 pm and right before Law & Order: Organized Crime at 10 pm.