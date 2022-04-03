Bar Rescue: Char Bar & BBQ (Brick Tavern) Is Hiring, “Make An Easy $100”

On the Bar Rescue episode ‘Personal Assistant, Professional Failure,’ Jon Taffer travels to the heart of Texas and visits The Brick Tavern. Taffer tries to help the owner, former real estate professional Charlene Winter, figure out how to be a better boss and help her personal assistant, Cassi, step up to lead the bar.

According to Bar Rescue, The Brick Tavern “saw moderate success and had the potential to thrive” but “the lack of management and trust caused problems at the bar.” Charlene is currently $530,000 in debt.

Taffer rebrands The Brick Tavern as Char Bar & BBQ, and so far, the rebranding (the new name, look and menu) has stuck and the staff are excited to throw a watching party. They promise the Bar Rescue episode featuring the old Brick Tavern provides “awesome entertainment as you see the ups and downs, laughter and tears, and yes, epic yelling in this major transformation.”

The day after the Bar Rescue premiere (Sunday, April 3, 10 pm ET, Paramount) airs, Char Bar & BBQ is hosting a Job Fair on Monday, April 4.

As seen above, the announcement reads: “** WE ARE HIRING **** MAKE AN EASY $100 **Just refer someone to our upcoming job fair this Monday from 2pm-4pm, ask them to use your name as the referrer, and if we hire them, you will get $100 after they have worked for us for over 30 calendar days.”

New episodes of Bar Rescue air Sundays at 10 pm on Paramount.